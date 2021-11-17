Red Notice now rotten on Rotten Tomatoes despite fan support and massive success on Netflix

If you choose to watch movies based on their Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, you probably would not spend two hours watching Red Notice. But if a high Audience Score helps you pick out films, Red Notice would be perfect for you.

The gap between critics’ and fans’ opinions on the movie appears to be the biggest issue surrounding Red Notice at the moment. The movie has remained at the top of Netflix since its release and is on track to be one of the most-watched Netflix films of all time if the first five days are any indication. Critics still aren’t buying the hype, however.

On Nov. 4, about a week before the film was released on Netflix, 31 critics gave their reviews of the film, which resulted in a Tomatometer score of 42 percent. Well, the movie’s Tomatometer rating has just dropped since then—Red Notice now has a 35 percent score based on 139 reviews from critics. The critical response is much, much more negative than the reviews given by fans watching at home.

There have been more than 100 verified ratings of Red Notice on Rotten Tomatoes, and the movie holds a 91 percent Audience Score, obviously signaling that fans really don’t agree with critics on this one. But that’s not too surprising all things considered; critical ratings are typically lower than the fan ratings. The sheer difference in the perception between fans and critics is immense though.

If you want to form your own opinion on Red Notice, it is available via Netflix.