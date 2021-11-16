Red Notice Scores Biggest Opening Weekend In Netflix History

There wasn’t much chance of Netflix subscribers giving Red Notice a pass when it’s a $200 million action blockbuster headlined by a trio of the most popular stars in the industry, so if anything, we were fully expecting records to be broken.

Ryan Reynolds was celebrating as early as Saturday when he praised Rawson Marshall Thurber’s latest high concept escapade as landing the most-watched opening day the platform had ever seen, while third-party aggregator Samba TV touted Red Notice as having comfortably defeated the Disney Plus debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings across the weekend.

In the latest self-congratulatory slice of back-slapping, Gal Gadot has shared on Twitter that Red Notice is the single most-watched original film in the history of Netflix, a company that was founded thirteen months before Google in August 1997.

While there’s no actual data provided, we should probably take Netflix at its word on this one. After all, a critical score of 36% on Rotten Tomatoes is positively blown out of the water by an audience rating of 92%, and Red Notice was appointment viewing for fans all over the world almost as soon as they woke up on Friday morning.