Netflix Touts Red Notice As Having Most-Watched Opening Day Ever

Netflix has promised to be more open and transparent when it comes to revealing official viewership data for its in-house movies and TV shows, but until we discover how and why the platform plans to do that, we’ll just have to take announcements at face value for the time being.

That being said, it isn’t difficult to believe that Red Notice would have scored the most-watched opening day for any Netflix original feature film, with the $200 million action extravaganza sending A-list stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot on a light and breezy globetrotting adventure.

Reynolds took to Twitter and shared his excitement at the news, while also managing to get in a self-deprecating and timely Taylor Swift reference for good measure, as you can see below.

WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version) pic.twitter.com/tyGFqhKWao — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 14, 2021

Netflix Reveals 4 New Posters For Star-Studded Actioner Red Notice 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Red Notice has hardly been a smash hit with critics, but it was never going to be anything other than a monster hit in terms of viewing figures. Take a trio of the biggest names in the industry, team them up in a fun-filled romp packed with action sequences and witty banter, and the Netflix boardroom wouldn’t have even needed the almighty algorithm to figure out that global success was a foregone conclusion.