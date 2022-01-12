‘Don’t Look Up’ is now Netflix’s 2nd biggest original movie ever

The satirical black comedy Don’t Look Up is now Netflix‘s second-biggest original English language film ever, according to their viewership data website, Netflix Top 10.

Just last week, the film had climbed its way to the number three spot in the all-time list. That meteoric rise has continued by rocketing up to number two this week, overtaking Bird Box with Sandra Bullock.

Netflix calculates what it considers to be its most successful films by tracking the number of hours viewed in a movie’s first 28 days of release. At 321.52 million hours viewed, Don’t Look Up takes the silver medal for all-time biggest movies the streaming service has produced, with action film Red Notice retaining the top spot at 364.02 million views.

Since Red Notice came out on Nov. 12, 2021, the 28-day window in which Netflix measures their all-time success metric for movies ended on Dec. 10, 2021.

However, Don’t Look Up only hit Netflix on Dec. 24, 2021, meaning that the 28-day window is still a ways off from closing out. At this pace, it’s entirely possible the movie will become the platform’s biggest film by the time the 28-day period closes out on Jan. 21, assuming the views don’t completely drop off in the coming weeks.

In case you’re not already familiar, Don’t Look Up is a satirical comedy about two scientists that discover a comet is on track for a point-blank collision with Earth, meaning that the whole of humanity will become extinct in six months if the world doesn’t pull together to try and do something to avert the disaster. However, the astronomers are met with self-interested politicians who choose to ignore the warnings, as well as a public that seems indifferent to the news. It stars an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Steep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, and Tyler Perry, among many others.

If you’re interested to see what all the hype is about, check out Don’t Look Up on Netflix now.