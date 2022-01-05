‘Don’t Look Up’ is already Netflix’s 3rd most-watched movie ever

As Netflix continues to expand and gather more subscribers, which will be relentlessly driven by top-tier original content featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, the platform’s all-time Top 10 most-watched list is going to remain in a constant state of flux.

That being said, the rankings were fairly settled for a long time, with no new in-house features cracking the charts until very recently. However, three splashy titles that arrived in short order have now gone down as a trio of the streamer’s biggest movies ever.

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot’s Red Notice comfortably leads the pack, but Sandra Bullock’s hard-hitting drama The Unforgivable recently joined Bird Box on the all-time list, as the Academy Award winner joined the aforementioned Reynolds in being the only stars with two movies apiece on the Top 10.

As per Netflix’s latest set of viewership data, Adam McKay’s disaster comedy Don’t Look Up is already at number three, despite only premiering on December 24. The apocalyptic parable has racked up 236 million hours and counting, putting it behind only Bird Box and Red Notice, so it’s likely to ascend to second spot by the time interest starts to wane.