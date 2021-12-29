‘The Unforgivable’ gives Sandra Bullock a unique Netflix record

Hard-hitting drama The Unforgivable didn’t fare too well with critics, winding up with a disappointing 37% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s turned out to be a massive success for Netflix.

The dramatic thriller from Nora Fingscheidt was trending constantly after first premiering on November 24, topping the most-watched list in 83 countries and leaving audiences in awe of Sandra Bullock’s phenomenal performance. As it turns out, The Unforgivable has proven to be so popular that it’s entered the platform’s all-time Top 10 list.

The movie has racked up 186 million total hours streamed so far, knocking Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard out of the picture in the process.

It also gives Bullock the distinction of being the only actress with two entries on the rankings following Bird Box, which remains Netflix’s second most-watched original feature ever. Red Notice and 6 Underground‘s Ryan Reynolds got there first, but it’s still an undeniably impressive achievement for the Academy Award-winning star.

Reynolds nabbed two spots by appearing in a pair of action-packed big budget blockbusters, so the fact Bullock accomplished the same feat in smaller-scale dramatic projects arguably makes it much more notable. Based on how subscribers have reacted to her vehicles so far, don’t be surprised if Netflix come knocking on her door again in the near future.