A subpar shoot ’em up always facing an uphill battle to overcome its intentionally troll-baiting title gets in over its head on streaming

If you know how the internet works – which you obviously do, otherwise you wouldn’t be here – then it probably doesn’t need explaining how certain corners of the online sphere reacted when it was brought to their attention an all-female action thriller titled Sheroes was in the works.

It’s enough to have vengeful trolls pounding their keyboards into dust, and as a result director Jordan Gertner’s feature was facing an uphill battle to quell the tide of discontent sight unseen. We’re not saying the two events are directly connected, but it’s definitely worth pointing out that the the most-voted rating for the movie on IMDb is 1/10, with a landslide 25.6 percent of the votes awarding it bottom marks.

Image via Paramount

By comparison, a 55 percent audience average on Rotten Tomatoes is positively robust, and higher than its 40 percent critical rating. Regardless of whether or not it baited a vocal minority into taking action and tearing it down is open to interpretation, but it didn’t help its case that Sheroes was decidedly underwhelming.

Isabelle Fuhrman, Sasha Luss, Wallis Day, and Skai Jackson star as four best friends who find themselves in over their heads and forced to contend with the seedy side of the drug-running business following a string of unfortunate evens stemming from their arrival in Thailand. Naturally, they end up putting their conveniently badass skills to the test in an effort to survive the shady forces trying to take them out.

Not what you’d call a groundbreaker, then, but seeing as FlixPatrol has named Sheroes as one of the top-viewed titles on Paramount Plus so far this week, people are curious enough to watch regardless.