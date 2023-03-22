A superhero sequel that completely tarnished the legacy of its predecessor creeps up the Netflix charts

A superhero movie that fans of the genre would rather forget has somehow snuck its way into Netflix’s top 10 most-watched movies this week, which leaves us thinking that it must have been something of a quiet week for film on the streaming platform.

The film in question is the widely reviled Kick-Ass 2, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular superhero. In fact, it ranked pretty poorly in our list ranking of the actor’s comic book film appearances.

Kick-Ass 2 landed in the number ten spot on the streaming platform with a little over 4 million hours viewed, in a list topped by Luther: The Fallen Sun, Faraway (both of which are now into their second week in the number one and two spots, respectively), and The Magician’s Elephant, which hopped into the top ten for the first time this week.

While the original Kick-Ass was well-received and widely adored by audiences, the same cannot be said of the charting sequel – which was an absolute bomb by comparison. It is currently sporting an abysmal 32 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, its predecessor is Certified Fresh with a 76 percent rating.

Many would argue that given how poorly received Kick-Ass 2 was, it more or less dashed any hopes for a continuation of the superhero franchise. Although, Chloë Grace Moretz did mention a few years ago that she’d be open to returning for a threequel, so never say never.

This marks the second week in row that a seemingly random decade-old movie charted in the Netflix Top 10, with a certain middling Brad Pitt movie poking its way through the weeds last week.