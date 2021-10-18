A Surprising Biopic Is Blowing Up On Netflix

With the exception of in-house originals boasting a cast full of recognizable names or action thrillers starring either Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, it’s nearly impossible to predict which movies are in with a chance of finding a huge new audience on Netflix.

That’s been proven once again very recently, with Dutch World War II epic The Forgotten Battle currently the number one film on the platform, and another unexpected title has been making waves. Having flown completely under the radar when it was first released on VOD earlier this year, Son of the South has cracked the streamer’s Top 15, as per FlixPatrol.

Based on Bob Zellner’s autobiography The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement, Son of the South boasts Spike Lee as an executive producer, and tells the true story of how Zellner became involved in the Civil Rights movement, despite being the grandson of a Ku Klux Klan member.

Lucas Till headlines the cast, with support coming from Lucy Hale, Jake Abel, Cedric the Entertainer, John Wick: Chapter 4‘s Shamier Anderson and the late Brian Dennehy in his final film appearance. A 61% Rotten Tomatoes score indicates that Son of the South isn’t the greatest biographical drama ever, but far from the worst, and it’s clearly captured the imagination of Netflix subscribers.