A suspiciously popular thriller branded ‘fundamentally tasteless’ for good reason hunkers down on the streaming Top 10

Conservative media outlet The Daily Wire getting into the motion picture business was never going to yield blockbuster-like returns when all of its content was geared specifically and explicitly to one demographic above all else, but the response to Run Hide Fight would underline why the company wanted to get into the distribution game.

Besides giving Gina Carano something to do as the smoking embers of her once-promising career lie in tatters, the outlet plays to exactly the people you’d expect it to by peddling features that are completely in sync with its ideologies for better or worse, although the fact Run Hide Fight was branded “fundamentally tasteless” in one review should let you know how divisive it proved to be.

That being said, “divisive” may not even be the word looking at how the film performed on Rotten Tomatoes, with a lukewarm 38 percent critical score counteracted by a suspiciously robust 93 percent audience approval rating from upwards of 1000 votes being cast. As if you needed any more proof, it’s right there in the data that Run Hide Fight appeals to exactly the group it was supposed to.

A group of active shooters live-streaming their attack on a high school is a morally questionable premise for an action thriller to put it lightly, but streaming subscribers haven’t been put off in the slightest. Per FlixPatrol, Run Hide Fight can currently be found as the fifth most-watched title on all of Paramount Plus after securing a Top 10 spot in 18 countries around the world, although it should be noted that none of them are the United States.