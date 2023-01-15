Gina Carano’s new movie labeled ‘too woke’ for some, proving we live in the strangest timeline

Having been relatively quiet by her standards recently, Gina Carano has suddenly decided to dust off her infamously antagonistic Twitter persona to go on something approximating a rampage over the last week or so.

After going on an unprompted blocking spree, the former Star Wars star then launched into a furious tirade claiming that the backlash in the wake of her firing from The Mandalorian hadn’t ruined her career, despite several sizeable examples of evidence pointing to the contrary.

Hopping into bed with The Daily Wire’s film and television arm has at least ensured she can keep racking up those credits, even if only a very small percentage of a highly specific target audience is even going to bother checking them out. In that vein, and without a hint of irony, it’s since come to light that plenty of conservative viewers have found Terror on the Prairie to be “too woke.”

How can you leave "woke" Disney and make a movie for DW, where the right still calling the movie too woke? Roflmao!!! — Herb Barnes (@HerbBarnes2) January 15, 2023

Go anti-woke. Go broke. — Sergio: Un Cis Más (@TheVoid665) January 14, 2023

all gina carano had to do was not be a moron on the internet and she would've had her own starwars spinoff by now. instead she's making "movies" with ben shapiro. bens fans think any movie starring a woman is "woke" so literally no one is watching them. that's a crazy timeline. — mr brightbeard (@thekwazz) January 14, 2023

Not a fan of this Terror on the Prairie movie. Big strong woman (*feminist*) decimates a bunch of evil white men (because of course white men are the villain)@realDailyWire why all the woke crap? Youve become the very thing you swore to destroy#Terrorontheprairie#ginacarano — Rob Carbonara🇨🇦🇺🇲🇮🇹Q-OF Top 100% (@RobCarbonara) January 14, 2023

Apparently there are Shapiro fans calling the @ginacarano movie too woke and I laugh at all of these people. — Scaremy Host of Defending Your Movie podcast (@advent_crash) January 14, 2023

Apparently, having a female lead ride to the rescue and save a group of male characters from their imminent demise doesn’t sit well with a certain demographic, which makes it even more incredible when we’re talking about a feature produced by and for The Daily Wire, with Gina goddamned Carano taking top billing.

If the projects she’s making to specifically cater to those who support her beliefs are falling on deaf ears, then the long-term prognosis for success isn’t exactly great. Either way, looking at the overall reception, nobody’s interested in Death on the Prairie in the slightest.