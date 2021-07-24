A Terrible Bruce Willis Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Between 1988 and 2000, Bruce Willis headlined the Die Hard trilogy, lent support in Pulp Fiction and The Siege, as well as taking top billing in The Last Boy Scout, The Jackal, Armageddon, The Fifth Element, 12 Monkeys and Unbreakable, all of which were either critical or commercial smash hits, and in many cases both.

That’s why he reigned as one of the biggest, most popular and bankable stars in the industry for so long, but it would be fair to say his fall from grace has been rapid. These days, you’re a whole lot more likely to find Willis in your local bargain bin than on your nearest big screen, but you can’t say he hasn’t been prolific.

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new VOD effort starring the fallen A-lister appears, which is probably because it’s almost the truth. Midnight in the Switchgrass arrived yesterday, just seven days after Out of Death, and we’re getting at least one or two more before the year is out.

Sci-fi dud Cosmic Sin was originally released in March but recently landed on Netflix, where it’s become the latest terrible genre film to post a strong showing, having remained in the Top 10 most-watched all week, proving that a heap of subscribers haven’t been put off in the slightest by that 3% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In fact, audiences have rated it at 61%, so there’s evidently a huge discrepancy between what the reviews are saying and what the people think. It’s still holding on firm in eighth place, and Cosmic Sin is one of six Bruce Willis movies that can currently be found on the platform if you’re in the mood, even if none of them are what you’d call must-see.