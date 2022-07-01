A terrible take on Spielberg, Scorsese, and Tarantino gets burned to the ground by film fans

Any conversation about the greatest directors of the modern era (or all-time, in fact) is always going to throw up the same batch of names in perpetuity, and you can bet your bottom dollar on Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino being part of the discussion each and every time.

Spielberg is the single most commercially successful behind-the-camera talent in the history of cinema, and the only one to have seen his cumulative box office total exceed $10 billion, and that’s without even mentioning his three Academy Award wins from a mind-blowing 19 nominations.

Scorsese may not be a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s still one of the best to ever do it, with the bushy-browed titan delivering a litany of classics dating back almost half a century. As for Tarantino? Well, he almost single-handedly changed the landscape of independent cinema in the 1990s, with his name alone now more than enough to sell a project to the masses.

However, despite the trio undoubtedly ranking among the best ever, a terrible take began making the rounds on social media recently, and it wound up being incinerated by everyone who stumbled across it, as you can see from a selection of the reactions below.

Scorsese, Spielberg, Tarantino… they're master story tellers with the sensibilities of children. Scorsese's obssession with gangsters is 14 year old boys' stuff. You can admire their talent without lauding their juvenile material. Maybe then we'd get some actual grown up movies — Jonathan Weisberg (@jweisber) June 30, 2022

I can maybe give you Tarantino here…maybe. But, you know, Spielberg has films like "Munich" and "The Color Purple" and Scorsese has "Silence" and "Kundun". Calling their entire style or filmographies juvenile tells me you have a superficial knowledge of their bodies of work. https://t.co/MFJQ3dADGS — David Leninhawk (@DavidLeninhawk) June 30, 2022

Of all the things that have been said about Scorsese, Spielberg and Tarantino’s filmographies, I don’t think anyone has ever described them as “our leading minds producing some of our best social commentary.” — Dan Funk Railroad (@DanMoffTarkin) June 30, 2022

Tarantino does have the sensibilities of a teenager, I think. Spielberg's view of childhood has always been that of a nostalgic adult looking back rather than a child's perspective. I have no idea where you'd get the idea that Scorsese has a child's sensibility. — John (@johnlk_80) June 30, 2022



I just found the tweet. He accuses Spielberg, Scorsese and Tarantino of immaturity, but the 14-year-old reference was directed at Scorsese and his "gangster" movies. Of course, it's reasonable to say that he's scolding all three for having 14-year-old tastes — Joseph Angier (@joeangier) June 30, 2022

Staring at the Scorsese part of this tweet. Like, I GUESS I could get behind Spielberg and maybe Tarantino having this sensibility but Scorsese made Silence, Last Temptation, Age of Innocence, Kundun. Just a total nonsense take! — Ben Harrison (@6BenHarrison) July 1, 2022

Here’s a nice piece of shit. When will pretentious douchebags learn that dunking on Scorsese, Spielberg and Tarantino on Twitter isn’t as brilliant as they think? Plus, this is a self-own proving that he has piss poor interpretation and film literacy. “Philosophy professor” lol. pic.twitter.com/QkCqKjrNCL — Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) June 30, 2022

For once I would like the people criticizing popular filmmakers like Tarantino,Scorsese or Spielberg to at least have some common sense,they aren’t beyond approach but I would rather read hot takes from someone who has a brain and can articulate their point precisely — Jerry Chen (@jerryasleep) June 30, 2022

I'm sorry, but you don't understand film at all if you think Scorsese and late-period Spielberg (or even a lot of early Spielberg for fuck's sake) have sensibilities anywhere near Tarantino's. pic.twitter.com/O5Om5BMiyz — Riley (@rfowls28) June 30, 2022

It’s fine not to appreciate their work on a personal level, but going right ahead and criticizing, denouncing, and all-round denigrating the back catalogues and contributions of Spielberg, Scorsese, and Tarantino is outright madness. You don’t need to love their movies, but it’s foolish to ignore what they’ve accomplished and achieved.