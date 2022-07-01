A terrible take on Spielberg, Scorsese, and Tarantino gets burned to the ground by film fans
Any conversation about the greatest directors of the modern era (or all-time, in fact) is always going to throw up the same batch of names in perpetuity, and you can bet your bottom dollar on Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino being part of the discussion each and every time.
Spielberg is the single most commercially successful behind-the-camera talent in the history of cinema, and the only one to have seen his cumulative box office total exceed $10 billion, and that’s without even mentioning his three Academy Award wins from a mind-blowing 19 nominations.
Scorsese may not be a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s still one of the best to ever do it, with the bushy-browed titan delivering a litany of classics dating back almost half a century. As for Tarantino? Well, he almost single-handedly changed the landscape of independent cinema in the 1990s, with his name alone now more than enough to sell a project to the masses.
However, despite the trio undoubtedly ranking among the best ever, a terrible take began making the rounds on social media recently, and it wound up being incinerated by everyone who stumbled across it, as you can see from a selection of the reactions below.
It’s fine not to appreciate their work on a personal level, but going right ahead and criticizing, denouncing, and all-round denigrating the back catalogues and contributions of Spielberg, Scorsese, and Tarantino is outright madness. You don’t need to love their movies, but it’s foolish to ignore what they’ve accomplished and achieved.