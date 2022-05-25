Terrible idea for releasing Marvel movies gets obliterated by Scorsese reference

Marvel’s brand of big-budget action films based on their various properties featuring interchangeable men and women in tights has certainly found its groove among genre fans, raking in billions of dollars from millions of moviegoers around the world. But recently, proponents of cinema-as-art have emerged, blinking, from their various arthouses with patchy, sagging seats and soda that tastes like corroded metal pipes to express a public frustration about the impact of blockbuster superhero flicks on the field of moviemaking as a whole.

Martin Scorsese, the director of films like Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and Raging Bull, which are on almost every greatest-film-of-all-time list, has recently been one of those. And since Twitter never forgets, when someone comes up with a Bad Comic Book Take, you can be sure that Scorsese GIFs and JPGs are not far behind.

Comic book Youtuber Matt Ramos recently came up with a bad take that has moved Twitter to vent its collective spleen. His idea: When superhero movies come out on Blu-ray and DVD, have them come with an optional audio track featuring audience cheering and applause at key scenes and cameos so that a fan can relive the moviegoing experience at home. Perhaps a take that, in normal times, would have gone under the radar. But in this world where everyone is scared and angry, Twitter users get in their feelings.

First, the offending Tweet:

Idea:



Whenever Marvel films come out on digital or dvd, there should be a way to watch a version of the movie that has an audience reaction to it. The same way sitcoms have sound bites. Imagine replicating that opening night experience at the comfort of your home. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) May 25, 2022

Idk the idea of being able to rewatch the final hour of No Way Home or Endgame and more and reliving those opening night reactions sounds cool to me. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) May 25, 2022

Here’s an idea: Why not paint a big ol’ target on your back, because now Nerd Twitter is coming for you. First came the Marty reacts. This guy may have misquoted Scorsese just a bit:

Erik Wells has heard that people enjoy something he doesn’t enjoy, and he’s not having a bit of it. Luckily, he has a friend like Nick to stand behind him, just like the Black Panther stood behind Captain America in that last Avengers movie, I think? I don’t know, please don’t make me watch it again, it’s bad enough I have to write about this:

You are brave for standing up to Supes i will defend you — Nick (@NickEdwards15) May 25, 2022

Matt Ramos then defended himself by talking about a bootleg version of Spider-Man: No Way Home that he bought. Take that, the thousands of people who work for Sony who depend on these movies for their livelihood!

I have a version of Spider-Man No Way Home and it has an audience reaction integrated in it’s audio. It’s literally the best thing ever and it takes me back every time. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) May 25, 2022

Arc Spartacus sees the future, and it’s Everything Full House All At Once:

Although on this note they should totally add a primetime early 90's sitcom laughtrack/reaction to these movies. *Chuckles and laughing* *Ooooooo * *Uproarious Laughter hoots hollars* *Big applause with whistles* — Arc Spartacus (@ChronoFist) May 25, 2022

Meanwhile, MotionPlanet was as ambitious as Thanos and decided to mansplain the very obvious concept of sound design to THE ENTIRE INTERNET:

Sound design is a really important part of a movie. Adding audience reaction post-release distorts and corrupts the work. Big audience reactions are for the theaters, this idea moves to re-form the film into a nostalgia machine. It should be able to live on its own. — Motion Planet (@MotionPlanet) May 25, 2022

As Alfred the butler explained to Batman in that great Marvel film Batman & Robin, “Some people just want to watch the world burn.” So, too, do some Twitter users just want to dunk on Matt Ramos. Josephina Josephsteina decided to go full Jordan-in-his-prime:

That is seriously one of the saddest tales I’ve ever read lol.



“😭 I can’t watch spiderman no way home unless I hear a bunch of 40 year old men gasping when Toby comes on screen. That’s the definitive way to experience the movie.” — Josephina Josephensteina (@changeusernamev) May 25, 2022

And Matt Ramos better break out a tub of Bactine because Parchment Paper is sending him to the burrrrrn ward:

You’re definitely safe from Monkeypox lil bro 💯 pic.twitter.com/XuH11GRlqX — Parchment Paper (@paperparchment1) May 25, 2022

And finally, we’ll give the last word to another great/stupid franchise: