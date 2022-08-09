A Texas church performed an illegal, specifically anti-LGBTQ version of ‘Hamilton,’ internet reacts

Everyone remembers the musical phenomenon of Hamilton, a retelling of Alexander Hamilton and the founding fathers of America. The musical was so successful that PBS released Hamilton’s America — a documentary about the musical’s inception and creation. But what if we took that musical, added some ‘Christian-friendly’ sermons, and performed it without Disney’s permission? Well, ladies, gentlemen, and those in-between, I present to you, Hamilton: The Musical, performed by The Door McAllen Church in Texas.

The Door McAllen Church has made, what fans seemed to call, an “illegal production” of Hamilton: The Musical. The performance was on YouTube before it was removed. However, those who got a glimpse witnessed what they described as a “cringe and illegal rendition” of the beloved musical. Apparently, all Hamilton needed was Jesus.

The Door McAllen church has now taken down a sermon from last week featuring a promo of its illegal Hamilton production.



This is the clip they must not want anyone finding out about… ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/UGR4PeOp8b — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 7, 2022

Fans reacted to the performance on social media on how illegal this performance was, the amount of anti-LGBT sermons, and how Hamilton was ‘saved’ by Jesus Christ and God himself.

Move over illegal Heathers, illegal Hamilton is my new favorite piece of copyright infringement — ✨Chanel✨ (@chanel_vanice) August 7, 2022

You don’t remember the part of ‘Hamilton’ where Alexander is *saved* right before “It’s Quiet Uptown”?



Thankfully the folks at the Door McAllen added that part in for you…🙄



(This is from their performance last night btw. You know, the one they said was cancelled…) pic.twitter.com/CCkOPtkTlY — Chris Peterson – OnStage Blog 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@OnstageBlog) August 7, 2022

This is how The Door McAllen church concluded its illegal production of Hamilton: with a sermon demonizing homosexuality. pic.twitter.com/FXpw8ycvbb — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 7, 2022

And it’s not just the added Christian sermons. The church dared to change the lyrics to some of the songs to fit the narrative that Hamilton and co needed “God in their life” to be redeemed and loved by all.

More from The Door McAllen church's illegal Christianized "Hamilton."



The song is supposed to go:



"But I’m not afraid

I know who I married

So long as you come home at the end of the day

That would be enough" pic.twitter.com/CUitoUXQ34 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 8, 2022

This musical caught the attention of multiple people who didn’t know that this musical exist. And like popular productions that tend to be inaccessible due to lack of recordings (looking at you Wicked), fans began to seek bootlegs and “illegal” downloads of the “illegal musical production”. And considering how clips are circulating the internet, a full version should exist from the depths of the internet.

By the way, is it possible I have acquired a FULL COPY of the illegal Jesus-infused Hamilton production that The Door McAllen church staged over the weekend?



MAYBE.



(Okay, yes. The answer is yes. You people on the Twitter are glorious. Now excuse me while I do some digging.) — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 7, 2022

And to add more on how this Church tried to avoid getting caught thanks to it becoming viral, TikTok users have reported the church telling its attendees on Eventbrite to “still come to the show”, even if the event page says it’s “canceled”.

But no one is safe from the law, especially if it involves copyright. A recent report from the Sacramento Bee said that Hamilton’s Attorneys released a cease and desist to the church. They told them to take down everything, including photos, videos, and event listings, like it never happened. However, according to TikTok user @sweatyoracle, the church was allowed to do another performance. The only condition was that no money was to be received, and they needed to change the credits to the original team.

Even if you missed out on the full recording that was uploaded on YouTube, excerpts of it exist so you can relive the chaos and cringe of this “illegal” rendition of Hamilton.