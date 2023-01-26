A throwback action thriller left to burn at the box office scopes out a top spot on streaming

As the architect of the Yellowstone universe, Taylor Sheridan can do no wrong on the small screen, and his feature-length track record isn’t too shabby, either. That being second, third second film from behind the camera was left to burn at the box office, even if Those Who Wish Me Dead is a decidedly old school throwback thriller that packs a mean punch.

Angelina Jolie returns to action hero mode as a smoke jumper tasked to oversee a watchtower in the remote forests of Montana, where she stumbles upon a young boy covered in blood. He’s on the run from shady people, and they’re desperate to get him back by any means necessary, forcing the firefighter into the battle of her life against two highly-trained hired guns.

via Warner Bros.

One of the many movies to suffer at the hands of the pandemic, Those Who Wish Me Dead could only rustle up $23 million at the box office, and it didn’t make much of an initial impression on the HBO Max viewership charts after premiering in May of 2021. It’s shown some legs, though, and can currently be found scoping out a prime spot on no less than three platforms.

As well as occupying 12th position on the global rankings of its home service, the intense and fast-paced ode to the 1990s glory days of the adult-skewing genre film is also the number one top-viewed title on OSN, as well as a proud resident of the iTunes charts, per FlixPatrol. That’s not a bad return for an overlooked and largely ignore title, but Those Who Wish Me Dead is well worth tracking down.