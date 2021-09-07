A Tom Hardy Classic Is Finding New Life On Netflix

A classic Tom Hardy action movie is finding new life on Netflix right now. The British star has starred in some of the biggest Hollywood films around over the course of his career so far, from 2010’s Inception to 2018’s Venom. One of the most acclaimed projects he’s been in has to be 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, a relaunch of the classic post-apocalyptic franchise in which Hardy took over the title role from Mel Gibson.

Fury Road is often considered one of the finest action films of the past decade, so it’s no surprise that it’s currently climbing up the rankings on Netflix. At the time of writing, the movie is sitting just outside of the top 25 most popular titles on the streaming site the world over this week. And it’s likely to break into that first quarter of the top 100 list soon as it’s already just zoomed up another couple of places, according to Flix Patrol’s latest stats.

George Miller returned to direct this fourth entry in the Mad Max saga, the first since 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, with it ending up being the most highly praised of the lot. Critics and film fans went mad for the movie, praising Miller’s direction, the action sequences, and the performances — especially Hardy and Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa — who threatened to steal the film from him.

The popularity of Theron’s character is why Warner Bros. is moving forward with Furiosa, a prequel which sees Anya Taylor-Joy take over the role. George Miller is once again on board to helm, with production due to start this year ahead of its release in July 2023. Tom Hardy won’t feature in that, but he will soon return to the silver screen with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which hits theaters in just a few weeks on October 1st.

Mad Max: Fury Road isn’t available on Netflix in the US and instead can be streamed on HBO Max.