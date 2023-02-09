There is nothing pure or good in this world, and some comedies just want to make sure you know that. Somehow reappearing in streaming charts like a bat out of hell is one real product of its deeply unfunny time.

Stoner comedy Super Troopers has reached new highs on streaming some two decades after its original release, with the mostly forgettable and deeply horny cop flick somehow reaching for celebratory edibles to compliment its vice. The comedy film came from the Broken Lizard comedy group, and is now one of the most-viewed films on Hulu.

For an entire week period, it has been the seventh most-streamed movie on the platform, owing in part a strong cult following cultivated over the last twenty years. Most impressively is the cast which features some real comedic talent, all being used as effectively as Ryan Reynolds in a World War II tragedy.

Set fittingly in Vermont, it follows the state troopers department and their never-ending intoxicated state as they attempt to one-up their rivals in the police department in a drug bust. We’ll give you one guess to work out which one they’re trying to bust. Brian Cox somehow is part of this cast, which is likely only due to his own very public advocation for cannabis legalization.

The film isn’t entirely unwatchable, but it is most definitely very horny and of its era. Super Troopers could easily be part of a double bill with similarly insane Freddy Got Fingered or the forgettable Malibu’s Most Wanted. When you watch Super Troopers, you’ll quickly notice that you absolutely couldn’t do a lot of these jokes today, namely because they aren’t funny.

Gluttons for punishment can enjoy Super Troopers on Hulu, so load up your novelty bong.