A ‘truly breathtaking’ $400 million fantasy smash poised to launch a multi-billion dollar trilogy sets its box office sights even higher

While it would be fair to say that 2023 has hardly been a banner year for blockbuster cinema, with an alarming number of inordinately expensive Hollywood productions either failing to live up to expectations or bombing spectacularly at the box office, Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms did not get the memo.

Of course, there’s the caveat that the first installment in a planned trilogy has only been playing in its native China since first releasing towards the end of July, but that doesn’t do anything to make its box office run of $400 million any less impressive, especially when you consider that it already ranks as the 13th highest-grossing title of 2023 despite playing in a solitary market.

Image via Jingxi Culture

That’s about to change, though, after The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Well Go USA has secured domestic distribution rights to release Kingdom of Storms in the United States, with president and CEO Doris Pfardrescher sounding absolutely thrilled at the acquisition.

“This film is truly breathtaking, with meticulous attention to detail that brings the long-beloved classic tale to life onscreen like never before. From the expertly staged action to the evocative storytelling, Creation of the Gods I is a real treat for fans of classic Chinese epics.”

Should the following two chapters perform in line with the opener both at home and abroad, then we’re talking about a multi-billion dollar fantasy saga, something that’s become increasingly rare over the years looking at how many would-be franchises have ended up falling at the first or second hurdle.