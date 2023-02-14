A vicious survival story barely survives a perilous journey across the desert on streaming

Netflix puts out so many original movies each and every year that the percentage of them to actually catch on with subscribers is minimal, but fortunately for last year’s forgotten drug-running thriller Borrego, the company is happy to lease out its in-house titles to other platforms.

As a result, FlixPatrol has revealed writer and director Jesse Harris’ arid adventure to be one of the five top-viewed titles on the ViaPlay service, an on-demand renaissance that’s come little over a year after the movie first premiered. Attempting to put a fresh spin on a very familiar concept, the end result didn’t exactly go down a storm with critics.

via Netflix

Lucy Hale’s botanist has relocated to the California desert to further her studies into invasive plants, but ends up being drawn into an illicit operation when she witnesses a plane crash, only to end up being kidnapped by the drug mule who escapes from the wreckage. On the run against her will, the mismatched pairing are then tasked to trek to the drop-off point with the law firmly on their tail.

A 27 percent Rotten Tomatoes score highlights that Borrego didn’t make the most of an intriguing premise that could have stamped its authority on the well-worn tropes of the reluctant law-breaker, but a generally middling reception from critics hasn’t proven to be a barrier in the slightest when it comes to at-home audiences deciding that spending 102 minutes of their time watching the under-the-radar flick from beginning to end is worth their time.