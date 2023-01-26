A wildly gory horror comedy that fans thought was real takes a joyride through reappraisal

When it comes to the brilliant acting prowess and recognizable head of bouncy hair, it’s safe to assume that Joe Keery can simply do no wrong in the eyes of devoted Stranger Things stans. But while that specific fandom has endlessly praised Keery for his knockout performance as fan-favorite Steve Harrington since the show’s initial launch, horror fanatics have yet to forget that time when Keery ventured out into the cinematic spooky realm by starring in 2020’s Spree.

Directed by Eugene Kotlyarenko, the satirical horror left a large impression on the majority of indie horror fans — especially due to the film’s supposed realism and “f*cked up” vibe. And yet, genre fanatics can’t seem to get enough of the sleeper hit, which is mainly due to Keery’s mind-melting performance as a crazed ride-share driver who goes on a vicious killing spree by murdering his passengers for folks online to witness.

Despite the film undoubtedly hitting close to home for some folks — especially considering the dangers of the world we all currently live in — Redditors were more than pleased to share their satisfaction with the horror hit in a recent thread on the r/horror platform, with the majority of commenters finding plenty of positives in the Joe Keery vehicle.

Whether the film’s real-life inspirations freak you out or not, there’s certainly no denying that Keery makes movie magic in the 2020 hit — all while utilizing the project’s low-budget value and minimized setting. And while we’ve yet to learn if a possible sequel has been green lit, the opportunity to kick-start a franchise seems almost inevitable.