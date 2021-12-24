A woeful Sylvester Stallone sequel finds new life on Netflix

Since 2010, Sylvester Stallone has been enjoying one of the most fruitful periods from a long and productive career, but that doesn’t mean his success rate has been 100%.

The Expendables franchise, his return as Rocky Balboa in Creed and its sequel, his newfound partnership with James Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad have all been hits, while even his widely panned boxing comedy Grudge Match with Robert De Niro did a tidy turn at the box office.

Escape Plan saw him finally share the screen in a two-handed actioner opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, which led to a pair of Arnie-less sequels that could generously be described as mediocre. Stallone said the second installment was the worst production he’d ever been a part of, and Dave Bautista admitted he only joined the project to work with the action icon, and yet they both still signed on for threequel The Extractors.

Suffice to say, it’s neither man’s best work, and it never even saw the inside of a theater, despite boasting two well-known stars in the leads. That pretty much tells you all that you need to know about Escape Plan: The Extractors, which has nonetheless managed to rebound on Netflix. As per FlixPatrol, it’s managed to snatch a place on the platform’s most-watched list, which has to be regarded as a Christmas miracle.