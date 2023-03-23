A24 is carrying its Oscar-winning success all the way to a star-studded disaster comedy

Fresh on the heels of A24’s blockbuster Everything Everywhere All At Once securing a breathtaking number of Oscars in a variety of categories, the ever-popular production hut is motivated to continue this success by dipping its toes into a disaster horror-comedy extravaganza entitled Y2K. And while A24 is synonymous with producing horror movies that fit the bill of gritty and daunting, its prior success with the horror-comedy sub-genre almost guarantees that this project will go off without a hitch.

As per Bloody Disgusting, the genre-bending project is being helmed by SNL alumni Kyle Mooney, with the intention of presenting a whirlwind adventure that reminds folks about the terrors and fear surrounding the controversy of Y2K. For some background, Y2K was a genuine scare theory which led many to believe that the crashing of computers and particular software was going to cause widespread havoc and worldwide panic with the arrival of January 1, 2000.

Photos via A24, Canadian Broadcasting Company

But while the thought-provoking premise is intriguing enough on its own, the most attractive aspect in regards to this project is the star-studded cast already attached to it. With up-and-coming names like Mason Gooding, Miles Robbins, and Rachel Zegler signed on for the film, it already appears as though A24 has its next hit in the making.

Of course, gut-busting feature Bodies Bodies Bodies proving successful for A24 last year speaks volumes about the popular production house’s knack for comedy. For those interested, be sure to check back here for further updates on Y2K.