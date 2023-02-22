A24 to auction off the props from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Do you want a piece of modern movie history? Well now is your chance! Film studio A24 recently announced that it’s going to be auctioning props from the Oscar-Nominated film, Everything Everywhere All at Once to help raise funds for charity.

The news was announced on the A24 Twitter account, where it showed a preview of the variety of items that will be auctioned off for collectors and fans of the film. The auction website is now live for people to peruse to see what’s on offer. None of the listings are opening for bidding until the date of the auction.

Starting tomorrow, we're auctioning off (almost) everything from Everything Everywhere All At Once, from Jobu's Elvis costume to Raccacoonie himself. 100% of proceeds to benefit Laundry Workers Center, Asian Mental Health Project, and @TransLawCenter.https://t.co/Sggf4RT4Sj pic.twitter.com/EAoS27MmBO — A24 (@A24) February 22, 2023

There will be three types of auction categories for keen collectors to participate, each going to a different charity. The first category is called the “Laundry & Taxes Auction,” featuring items that mostly involve the IRS scene like a variety of Evelyn’s costumes, Deirdre’s costumes, taxes, IDs, and photos, as well as the laundry delivery RV and hotdog hands. All the profits will go towards the Laundry Workers Center, a charity to combat abuse to low-income workers.

The second category is called “In Another Life Auction” and the items featured here were part of when Evelyn learns that Jobu was her daughter, Joy, and when Evelyn traversed the multiverse for the first time. A majority of the items for auction in this category are the variety of Jobu outfits that were seen in the film, especially the iconic “temple verse” costume that was worn when she invited Evelyn to see the “Everything Bagel.” All the proceeds in this category will go towards the Transgender Law Center, a charity advocating for trans rights.

The final category is called “Mementos from the Multiverse,” featuring a variety of props from the film such as the “Auditor of the month” trophy, Waymond’s Fanny Pack, Raccacoonie, Alphaverse tech, the rock from the “rockverse,” and other notable multiverse props. All the funds collected in this auction category will go towards the Asian Mental Health Project, an organization to provide mental health resources to Pan-Asian/APIDA communities.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was nominated for 10 Oscar Awards, including Best Picture. So if you want a piece of movie history, the Everything Everywhere all at Once action will begin on Feb 23, 2023, at 12 PM ET and will conclude on March 2, 2023, at 3 PM ET.