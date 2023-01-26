‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ monetizes Oscars success by selling pet rocks

Everything Everywhere All at Once has defied expectations to become the front-runner at the 2023 Academy Awards. The mind-bending multiversal caper has already seen Golden Globe success for stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan and with eleven Academy Award nominations, could well sweep the board on March 13.

To mark the film’s rise to the top, A24 has released the best piece of movie merchandise we’ve seen in a while in this adorable pet rock. Adorned with googly eyes and coming in a protective box with a cute straw bed, you get a training pamphlet to best look after your new pet:

Anyone who hasn’t yet seen the movie might be scratching their heads right now, so all we’ll say is that this references a bizarre scene in which Yeoh’s character leaps across the multiverse to find herself in a bizarre realm where she and her daughter are talking rocks in an empty desert.

This unique piece of movie merch will set you back a cool $35, though let’s face it, it’s not about the rock itself, but the experience. Anyway, this is far more likely to last into the future than any flimsy action figure. Put your wallets away for now as A24 has already sold out, though we suspect stocks will replenish once they send an intern back out to the park to find some more pebbly candidates to wrap up and sell.

In the meantime, we’re hoping the film can turn those nominations into wins, as we can’t remember another movie we had so much fun watching.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount Plus and Showtime.