Aaron Taylor-Johnson shares insight into playing Kraven The Hunter

Production is in motion for Sony’s upcoming film Kraven the Hunter. After keeping mum for months about his second Marvel project, the film’s titular star Aaron Taylor-Johnson has finally broken his silence and dished details about the process of bringing this comic book character to the big screen.

In a feature for HERO Magazine, where the star was interviewed by fellow Marvel film alumni Andrew Garfield, Taylor-Johnson explained that the method of taking on the role has been “back-to-front”.

“You do come at it from another angle, which is back-to-front for me. It’s like you’re coming at it from the physical aspect, because that’s what you can see from a comic book. You go, ‘Oh, he looks like that, so I have to look like that.’ You see that and then you start to backtrack and dig deeper, and go, ‘This is where he originates from, then he has this relationship and that relationship…’ You just hope that you’re going to portray something that you can bring to life. There is, again, room for an interpretation and you want to be able to bring something and let it pop off the page. It’s another new challenge, we talk about putting yourself under pressure all the time. I don’t step away from controversial shit, I don’t know what it is, but I’m always drawn to the thing that might actually give me a fucking stroke!”

Kraven will be the second Marvel character the actor will be playing after appearing as Wanda’s brother, Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Taylor-Johnson is currently at work on the film based in England as he trains for the movies stunts. He is joined by director J.C. Chandor who will also remain there for the next few weeks.

Kraven the Hunter is set to be another of Sony’s Marvel movies using characters from the Spider-Man universe without giving the web-slinger the spotlight. Like Venom, this film will highlight a longtime Spider-Man foe Kraven and is currently set to launch in theatres in early 2023.