Aaron Taylor-Johnson spotted in leaked set photos from ‘Kraven the Hunter’

Three movies in and fans are still justifiably skeptical about Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Venom was very fun, but its sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage was a non-event and Morbius was a disaster on every level. That means all eyes are on their next release, Kraven the Hunter.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the long-time Spidey villain, with Alessandro Nivola playing an unidentified antagonist, and Russell Crowe in a supporting role. Other details have been thin on the ground, though the production has been filming in London since March and we’ve caught glimpses of various cool-looking stunts.

Now we have some images of Taylor-Johnson on set looking very dashing. Check him out:

more pictures of aaron taylor johnson on set of kraven the hunter pic.twitter.com/c99LgxlLCE — best of aaron taylor johnson (@atjarchive) May 9, 2022

However, fans have noted that this version of Kraven bears very little resemblance to the comic-book character. Perhaps a direct translation of Kraven’s gloriously camp lion-headed vest and leopard-print leggings would be a bit too silly, but right now the only thing about this costume that even hints at the character is the necklace.

Then again, this movie seems to be majorly about the character’s origins, so maybe by the time the credits are rolling we’ll get to see Kraven wearing something a bit more familiar.

As Sony debuted the first footage from the movie in their promo reel at CinemaCon in April, we can hopefully expect a teaser trailer over the summer. After Morbius, we have our doubts about Sony’s plans, so let’s hope this ends up as a nice surprise.

Kraven the Hunter will hit theaters on January 13, 2023.