A high-speed action scene of Kraven the Hunter has been teased, with filming spotted on the streets showing a car chase in London.

Filming for the Sony Spider-Man Universe flick Kraven the Hunter began in London this month, and clips have already been taken by bystanders of a chase scene on the streets. Either Aaron Taylor-Johnson or his stunt double can be seen as Kraven, riding off a minivan before plunging his fist into the passenger window.

Twitter fan page @KravenSource has consolidated footage from the filming, and put it into a tweet thread, with various looks behind the scenes of the upcoming blockbuster.

Kraven the Hunter‘s cinematographer Ben Davis is no stranger to cape cinema, with the Brit serving as cinematographer on Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, and Eternals. Davis has also previously worked alongside Taylor-Johnson for Kick-Ass.

The film is set in the same continuity as the Venom duology, Morbius, and the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy as Sony looks to pounce on the box office momentum of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Kraven was written into several versions of No Way Home according to writers of the film, but didn’t make the final cut.

While Taylor-Johnson will star as the eponymous villain, he is joined in the cast by Academy Award nominee Ariana DeBose as love interest Calypso, Christopher Abbott as villain Foreigner, and Fred Hechinger as The Chameleon, alongside Russell Crowe and Alessandro Nivola in undisclosed roles.

Kraven the Hunter is set for a Jan. 13, 2023 release, and is directed by J. C. Chandor.