Aaron Taylor-Johnson Not Ruling Out MCU Return As Quicksilver

Quicksilver is one of the most prominent Avengers in the comics, but his MCU career has so far been surprisingly brief. No sooner had Pietro Maximoff been introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron than he was killed off, when he sacrificed his life to save Hawkeye and a child during the Battle of Sokovia. This being the Marvel universe, though, where death isn’t necessarily the end, fans haven’t given up hope that the speedster could return in the future of the franchise.

But what does Quicksilver himself, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, have to say on the chances of a comeback? Well, We Got This Covered recently caught up with the British actor and quizzed him on his thoughts about playing the role again, particularly as there’ve been so many rumors that he’ll be returning for this and that of late. And while he didn’t outright confirm anything, he also didn’t rule it out.

“If there’s an interesting story, and an interesting character journey in that world, in the Marvel world, then there’s a discussion [to be had]. I’ve never not been open to discussing, but goodness knows, rumors, that’s all they are at the moment.”

This is certainly encouraging news, as while it doesn’t sound like Taylor-Johnson’s impatiently waiting for Kevin Feige to give him a call, he’s clearly open to the idea of portraying Pietro again as long as there’s a good reason to do so. And Marvel Studios has proven reliable at marrying fan service with meaningful storytelling and emotion so the odds are good that they would come up with a worthwhile return for Quicksilver.

But the question is: are they actually planning on bringing him back? Of what’s on the slate, the two upcoming projects that could most feasibly include the character are WandaVision – because it’s set to play with reality – and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – which will explore other worlds. Both also star Pietro’s sister Wanda AKA Scarlet Witch. As such, it would definitely be a moving reunion if she got to see her dead brother Quicksilver again, don’t you think?