New Ace Ventura Sequel Is Reportedly A Go Now

1994 was the year that Jim Carrey exploded out of nowhere to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood after Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask and Dumb and Dumber all did big business at the box office, with the leading man’s rubber-faced shenanigans and penchant for slapstick positioned at the forefront of all three.

It was a hell of way to introduce yourself to the masses, and the following year, Ace Ventura was already back on our screens in sequel When Nature Calls, which earned over twice as much as its predecessor. The second outing may have cemented Carrey’s credentials as a draw, but it also marked the last time he’d reprise one of his signature roles until Dumb and Dumber To almost 20 years later.

Ace Ventura Gallery 1 of 31

Click to skip



























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the long-rumored third installment is definitely moving forward, although this one should be taken with a pinch of salt. After all, if Richtman’s recent intel is correct, then the 58 year-old is about to become the single busiest actor in Hollywood, one who’ll be working nonstop for the next five years at least.

Over the last month, the tipster has linked Carrey with The Grinch, Dumb and Dumber, Bruce Almighty and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind sequels, multiple spinoffs for Sonic the Hedgehog‘s Doctor Robotnik and a return as Batman Forever‘s Riddler in The Flash, as well as reporting just last week that he was also working on a comeback as Stanley Ipkiss in a new Mask outing. That being said, just because he’s attached to a project that doesn’t mean it’ll 100% happen, but Richtman seems confident about Ace Ventura 3 at least, and with any luck, we’ll get some official confirmation soon.