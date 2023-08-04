Adam Driver’s MCU window refuses to close as ‘Fantastic Four’ casting rumors say Marvel won’t give up

The Fantastic Four are trapped in a state of quantum uncertainty, and only Kevin Feige can save them! This casting speculation has been underway since the MCU take on Marvel’s first family was unveiled back in July 2019, with practically every conceivable actor having been slotted into the role (our favorite so far is Mila Kunis as The Thing).

But, if the rumor mill is to be believed, the SAG-AFTRA strike somehow hasn’t slowed down the casting and an unveiling is imminent. Perpetual leaker Grace Randolph claims it’s down to the last three names, all of which will be familiar to anyone following Fantastic Four news:

Image via X

We’d be happy with any one of these as the MCU’s Reed Richards. Given Adam Driver’s talent and commitment, we can see why he’s said to be Marvel Studios’ top choice, though might be wary of signing up for another multi-film commitment with a Disney subsidiary.

But few would complain if Driver or Patel got the job, as both have long track records of playing complex and intelligent characters. That said, Smith has an obvious commitment to The House of the Dragon, though the second season of that show may have wrapped by the time Fantastic Four gets in gear.

The SAG-AFTRA strike may mean that even if Marvel Studios casts the roles they can’t do a grand unveiling with all four members present. Even so, here’s hoping this mystery gets cleared up soon – we’ve waited four years and we want to put some faces to these comic book icons.