‘Fantastic Four’ rumors spell bad news for Adam Driver and MCU fans alike

The casting of Fantastic Four within the MCU has been a hot topic for some time. Ever since it was announced that the Fantastic Four would enter the current MCU, people have wondered who would take on these roles, with certain names popping up repeatedly. One of those names was Adam Driver, but we may have bad news for those on board with this casting.

Fantastic Four allows more than the titular quartet to join the MCU ranks of Captain America, Doctor Strange, Thor, and Captain Marvel. With them come the many villains they have fought against, one of the most notable being Doctor Doom. The casting for all the characters has been at the forefront of the discussion surrounding the film, but one casting, in particular, has had people very excited, so we are sad to squash it.

When it comes to the casting of Doctor Doom, one name has been on many lips – Adam Driver. He is a phenomenal actor, and perhaps after his stint playing the brooding and emotionally damaged Kylo Ren in the Star Wars franchise, people truly believe he could pull off the twisted character of Doctor Doom. He was also pegged as potentially playing Mr. Fantastic’s hero character, showing just how versatile this actor really is. Plenty of fan art was created showing Driver in the costumes as fans daydreamed about having him in the role, but it looks like it will have to remain a daydream.

Image via Marvel Comics

According to industry insider and inside scoop master Jeff Sneider, on his podcast, The Hot Mic Podcast, Driver has never shown any interest in joining the film, even though he has been considered for it. Sneider claimed,

“This contradicts some stuff some we’ve put out there in the past, but…this comes from someone apparently working on the Fantastic Four movie. They said that Adam Driver was never really engaged in this. They sent Adam Driver the script a while back and he said that he couldn’t connect with the character on the page, and he passed very early on.”

There is a new script currently being developed by Josh Friedman, who took over from Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, so he may see the role differently if they went back to him with this. As it stands, though, all those early rumors of Driver joining the MCU appear to have been just that… rumors.

We are two years away from the film landing in theatres, with a current release date of May 2, 2025, but with production having set initially to be starting soon (unlikely now due to the strikes), fans are wondering when we get to find out who is actually cast, and whether Sneider’s intel is correct.