Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are phenomenal on their own, but together, they’re a hilarious and unstoppable force. Starring in the Netflix comedy-mystery Murder Mystery, Aniston and Sandler find themselves in the middle of a whodunnit investigation.

Fans loved the first film, and it appears that the wait for the sequel won’t be too long now. Aniston and Sandler were seen in Hawaii filming the second Murder Mystery movie, and they look great. DailyMail shared images from Oahu today.

Sandler frequently films in Hawaii because he’s Adam Sandler, and he can pick movies that happen to film in vacation destinations. “I have done that since ’50 First Dates,” the actor once told Jimmy Kimmel. “It was written in another place. I said, ‘Imagine if we did it in Hawaii, how great that movie would be.’ And they said, ‘Yeah, that’s a very artistic idea.’ I’ve been doing that ever since.”

The beautiful Hawaii setting is the perfect backdrop for the inevitable trouble the two will find themselves in this time around, and we can’t wait to see it.

Murder Mystery brought the pair together again for their second movie project. In 2011, Aniston and Sandler starred in the romantic comedy, Just Go With It, and fans were thrilled to see them together again. The Murder Mystery realm is a different ballgame than Just Go With It, but the spark between the two of them wows audiences no matter what. Plus, the Spitz couple is one you’ll find yourself rooting for at the same time you laugh at their antics.

Murder Mystery premiered on Netflix in 2019 and saw Aniston and Sandler as a couple taking the trip of a lifetime to find that spark within their relationship again. Unfortunately, Nick and Audrey Spitz become entangled in something bigger than they could have imagined during their vacation.

If you’ve yet to watch the first film, now is the time to do it. You can see the exciting trailer below.