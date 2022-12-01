Adam Sandler reveals if he could be convinced to join a cinematic universe

Despite being one of the modern era’s most popular movie stars, a remarkably sustained period of success that saw him headline a succession of hits that earned billions at the box office before seguing into becoming arguably Netflix’s biggest draw, Adam Sandler doesn’t really do sequels or franchises.

In fact, until Murder Mystery 2 comes to streaming next year, Grown Ups is the only one of his films that’s ever gotten a second installment, with the Happy Madison head honcho content to try new things. Well, he likes to do the same thing over and over again with his regular collaborators when it comes to his comedy vehicles, but you get the point.

That being said, the acclaim to have greeted Uncut Gems and Hustle could hint that a brave new dawn is upon us at long last, with the Sandman broadening his horizons like never before. Could that extend to a major cinematic universe such as the ones being overseen by Marvel, DC, and Star Wars? Coincidentally, Sandler opened up on the hypothetical scenario in an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I’ve never thought about it, maybe because no one has ever asked me. I don’t know. I’m very into, I love that stuff. I see that stuff and I go, “wow, these amazing movies”, but no it hasn’t happened and probably won’t happen.”

via Netflix

Sandler might say it probably won’t happen, but the fact he also mentioned that he’d never been asked tells another side of the story. It’s a lot easier to imagine him popping up for a cameo in the MCU than is DC or Star Wars, to be fair, and we’d be lying if we said we didn’t kind of want to see it happen.