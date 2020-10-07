Adam Sandler’s New Halloween Movie Is Now Streaming On Netflix

October is a month that many anticipate every year so that they can invest in all the joys of Halloween, and it’s easy to see why. Between dressing up in creepy or fun costumes, eating tons of candy and watching scary movies, there’s certainly plenty to love about the holiday. Luckily, Netflix agrees with that sentiment, and they’ve ensured that there are tons of spooky movies to stream on the service this year to make for some fun evenings at home.

Today marks the release of one the platform’s biggest holiday offerings, Adam Sandler‘s new comedy horror flick Hubie Halloween. The films stars the beloved actor in the lead role of Hubie Dubois, a friendly but eccentric resident of Salem, Massachusetts who spends his time ensuring that the local citizens enjoy a safe Halloween. But when a murder case begins to unravel in the town, Hubie finds himself in the center of things, and it may turn out that he’s just the man needed to solve the mystery.

Of course, the pic features a host of Sandler’s usual co-stars as well, such as Steve Buscemi as Hubie’s neighbor, Kevin James as a police officer and Rob Schneider as a character named Richie Hartman. That’s all before mentioning the host of other comedy mainstays like Maya Rudolph, Ben Stiller, Kenan Thompson and many more who ensure that the film is filled to the brim with talent.

While it’s great to see a humorous addition to Netflix’s Halloween collection, if you’re still seeking some scarier content, keep your eyes peeled for The Haunting of Bly Manor on the 9th, Unfriended on the 16th and His House on the 30th.

Tell us, though, which Halloween movies are you looking forward to the most this year? And will you be watching Hubie Halloween this week? Let us know in the comments below.