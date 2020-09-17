Netflix Is Gearing Up For Halloween With Tons Of Horror Movies And Shows

The Halloween season typically sees Netflix add a lot of new horror content, which has recently been branded under the tagline “Netflix and Chills.” The streaming service will be boosting its library yet again this year with a large number of original movies and shows arriving in September and October, including several international titles to round out a solid collection of options for horror fans. What, then, can we expect from “Netflix and Chills” this year?

Particular highlights for viewers include the Netflix original film The Babysitter: Killer Queen, a sequel to 2017’s The Babysitter. This one features Judah Lewis’ Cole dealing with his enemies as he struggles to deal with the trauma of the first picture, and promises more of the horror and comedy mixture of its predecessor. Killer Queen appeared on the platform back on September 10th, and has already been doing pretty well with audiences.

Other Netflix originals include the horror-comedy Vampires vs. the Bronx and the Adam Sandler-starring Hubie Halloween, which looks likely to continue the actor’s steady appeal for subscribers. The online giant will also be hoping that children’s horror-fantasy A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting will launch a new franchise.

Netflix will have similarly high ambitions for their new version of Rebecca, which stars Armie Hammer and Lily James in Ben Wheatley’s adaptation of the Gothic novel, and haunted house drama His House from Remi Weekes. Furthermore, the service will be bolstering it genre library with several licensed entries, including the AI-themed A.M.I., Martin Scorsese classic Cape Fear, Rob Zombie’s always-entertaining House of 1,000 Corpses, We Have Always Lived in the Castle, Unfriended and ParaNorman.

In terms of foreign-language horror, we’re getting South Korea’s #Alive, which deals with video game live-streaming and zombies, as well as the Spanish thriller The Paramedic, about a depressed man with a disability who seeks revenge on perceived enemies. By comparison, Italy’s The Binding deals with a mother fighting against a curse affecting her daughter, while post-apocalyptic horror Cadaver explores a grisly theater piece. In addition, from Poland we’ll be able to catch up with slasher throwback Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight, and there’s also Mexican exorcist movie The Day of the Lord.

On the series side, Ryan Murphy’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel Ratched is available from September 18th, while October includes the debut of French period piece La Revolution, Germany’s historical Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood, and Russia’s To the Lake. We’ll also be able to binge on a fresh batch of Unsolved Mysteries episodes, offering more true-crime tales. Perhaps the most notable upcoming program, though, is Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, the very much-anticipated follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House.

So, there you have it, plenty of great horror and horror-adjacent material to enjoy on via Netflix between now and October 31st. Tell us, though, are there any titles that you’re particularly excited about? As always, let us know in the comments section down below.