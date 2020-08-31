Netflix Users Freaking Out Over New Haunting Of Bly Manor Trailer

Horror series The Haunting of Hill House was a huge success for Netflix when it released back in October 2018, earning lots of love from fans and critics alike, even those that weren’t particularly enamored with scary content. Creator Mike Flanagan had already established a reputation as one of the genre’s brightest talents, and only reinforced that title with the brilliant first season of the show.

The story being told in Hill House may have reached its end, but Netflix were eager to capitalize on its success and it was soon announced that it would continue on as an anthology series, with Flanagan bringing back many of the same actors in entirely new roles for The Haunting of Bly Manor, which is set to adapt Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw.

In fact, earlier today we got our first look at it thanks to the trailer up above and though it was just a small tease of what’s to come, it’s already got Netflix users pretty hyped, as evidenced below.

i love that the haunting of bly manor looks WAY SCARIER than hill house…..YES YES YESSS GIVE IT TO ME pic.twitter.com/mG5PRdFEPQ — bex🦇 (@phntomthrd) August 31, 2020

The haunting of bly manor has all the elements I'm deeply afraid of so it's gonna take a while to see it — Ellie 🪐 (@msaicbrknhearts) August 31, 2020

Guys, I really, really want to watch The Haunting of Bly Manor…but it has a doll that moves. I'm NOT about that 😐 https://t.co/WUvhwyUGfG — Kristin (@kristindroth) August 31, 2020

The haunting on Hill house was so damn good, can’t wait for Haunting of Bly Manor, and I’m a bitch for horror movies/shows — Pedro (@Pedro_Andres13) August 31, 2020

not the haunting of bly manor having dolls and kids singing… this is gonna be so scary 😭 — . (@lipvvi) August 31, 2020

got chills from the haunting of bly manor it’s going to be the serve of the year — ً (@saintmauds) August 31, 2020

The new trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor uses the same song as the original (and fucking amazing) 1961 adaptation of The Turn of The Screw and I feel like that’s Netflix trying to tempt *me* personally. — Megan Danger 💀🎉 (@Meg_Danger) August 31, 2020

the haunting of bly manor trailer…can't figure out if that looks more scary to me (i say as if i didn't have my hand practically covering the screen) than the haunting of hill house but either way, i never managed to finish the first show so idk if i can watch the new one lmao. — michele ミ☆ (@alexmanesss) August 31, 2020

Just watched the Haunting of Bly Manor teaser trailer, and I gotta say folks, fuck them dolls — mame simangot 🇵🇭 (@chaoticmame) August 31, 2020

The haunting of hill house was enough for me, idk if I can sit through a season of the haunting of bly manor I literally didn’t sleep without the light on for days — ً (@ohsnapitzneska) August 31, 2020

Yassss what I’ve been waiting for!!! October here we come! The Haunting of Bly Manor | Teaser Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/dt9HhT3iHK via @YouTube — Ginageez (@Ginageez12) August 31, 2020

My face watching the trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor pic.twitter.com/zmlkXyUmQz — Rae (@_raeofsunshine_) August 31, 2020

Looks amazing!!!! The Haunting of Bly Manor: Official Teaser Trailer (2020) Henry Thomas, … https://t.co/BW9vORY1KV via @YouTube — nick stuck (@stuckreviews) August 31, 2020

Sees a trailer for Haunting of Bly Manor hits the web.

Super excited, hits play.

Sees creepy goddamned dolls.

*nope* pic.twitter.com/XyemJHyeUy — Nathan Crowder (@NateCrowder) August 31, 2020

HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR TRAILER, ANYONE?!

THIS LOOKS INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!https://t.co/cxXY3rFZll — ✨Goddess Breathing✨ (911 Era) (@BaBaBabylon) August 31, 2020

As you can see, tons of folks are freaking out over, and being freaked out by, the new trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor, and understandably so. After all, it’s a suitably creepy and chilling tease for what’s to come that promises an exciting new run of the show.

Will it be able to live up to the first season? That remains to be seen, and as we all know, The Haunting of Hill House set a very, very high bar. But with any luck, Flanagan and his team will have cooked up something special for us and we’ll be treated to another thrilling watch when The Haunting of Bly Manor lands on October 9th.