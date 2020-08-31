Home / tv

Netflix Users Freaking Out Over New Haunting Of Bly Manor Trailer

Horror series The Haunting of Hill House was a huge success for Netflix when it released back in October 2018, earning lots of love from fans and critics alike, even those that weren’t particularly enamored with scary content. Creator Mike Flanagan had already established a reputation as one of the genre’s brightest talents, and only reinforced that title with the brilliant first season of the show.

The story being told in Hill House may have reached its end, but Netflix were eager to capitalize on its success and it was soon announced that it would continue on as an anthology series, with Flanagan bringing back many of the same actors in entirely new roles for The Haunting of Bly Manor, which is set to adapt Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw.

In fact, earlier today we got our first look at it thanks to the trailer up above and though it was just a small tease of what’s to come, it’s already got Netflix users pretty hyped, as evidenced below.

As you can see, tons of folks are freaking out over, and being freaked out by, the new trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor, and understandably so. After all, it’s a suitably creepy and chilling tease for what’s to come that promises an exciting new run of the show.

Will it be able to live up to the first season? That remains to be seen, and as we all know, The Haunting of Hill House set a very, very high bar. But with any luck, Flanagan and his team will have cooked up something special for us and we’ll be treated to another thrilling watch when The Haunting of Bly Manor lands on October 9th.

