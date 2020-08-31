Watch: First Haunting Of Bly Manor Trailer Will Creep You Out

If The Haunting Of Bly Manor is anything like The Haunting of Hill House, it’ll probably be the scariest thing you see all year. Mike Flanagan’s first season was a smash hit for Netflix that combined the performances and cinematography of a top-tier prestige drama with some truly spooky supernatural thrills. Can he knock it out of the park again, though? Well, based on this first teaser trailer, it appears he might be able to.

As we know, The Haunting of Bly Manor won’t continue the story of The Haunting of Hill House. Instead, it’ll use an American Horror Story anthology-style approach and bring us a new tale with some of the same cast. The next run will adapt Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, which sees a teacher educating two children at a remote estate who soon becomes convinced that the place is haunted.

The first teaser up above may not reveal a whole lot, but it does at least promise that we’re in for another creepy and chilling season of horror. Not to mention it also brings us the date for when The Haunting of Bly Manor will premiere, that being October 9th. Which really isn’t too far off now.

First Haunting Of Bly Manor Photos Tease A Chilling New Season 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As one of horror’s finest talents around, fans are expecting big things from Mike Flanagan’s next effort, and while his most recent movie may have underwhelmed in theaters, Doctor Sleep has already found a new lease of life as a cult favorite.

Right now, all signs point to The Haunting of Bly Manor being another smash hit that’ll continue Netflix’s hot streak this year and with the premiere date only about a month away now, we imagine we’ll be seeing a lot more of it in the weeks to come, so stay tuned.