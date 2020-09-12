A New Horror Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix Today

Netflix have been on a phenomenal hot streak of original movies over the last few months with the streaming service’s output including bone-crunching action flicks Extraction and The Old Guard, high concept superhero story Project Power, awards season contender Da 5 Bloods and surprisingly popular crime flick Spenser Confidential. The latter months of the year, meanwhile, bring prestige dramas like Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 and David Fincher’s Mank, but Netflix’s latest smash hit is unashamedly trashy entertainment.

McG surprised many people back in 2017 when he finally directed a good movie, with The Babysitter scoring widespread praise for being a massively enjoyable and self-aware spin on the slasher genre, as well as providing further evidence that star Samara Weaving is destined for much bigger and better things. Sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen arrived on Netflix just two days ago, and despite poor reviews, has already rocketed to the top of the most-watched list and is now the most popular title in the content library on the global chart.

The original must have built up quite the cult following over the last few years, or maybe fans really are intent to spend two months celebrating Halloween by devouring any horror-related content as soon as it becomes available. Like we said, reviews haven’t been quite as kind this time around, with Killer Queen holding a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 27%, but the internet can’t seem to get enough of it.

As is the case with many movies designed solely for the purpose of providing brief and disposable entertainment, The Babysitter: Killer Queen‘s audience score sits at a much higher 78%, and as such, it looks set to continue dominating the Netflix most-watched list across the entire weekend and beyond.