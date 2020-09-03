Home / movies

September Is Here And Horror Fans Can’t Wait For Two Months Of Halloween

It would be an understatement of massive proportions to say that 2020 has been a year unlike any other, and people are now finding themselves split into two distinct schools of thought. Either you can’t believe it’s September already and the last eight months have flown by, or you can’t believe it’s only September and this year has been dragging on for what seems like forever.

Halloween Kills may have been hit with a twelve-month delay and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was shunted to next June, but that hasn’t stopped horror fans from getting hyped about the upcoming slate of scary movies coming down the pipeline, with many of them ready to celebrate Halloween from now right up until the last day in October, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

You have to admire their enthusiasm, and while some might think they’re being a little over-exuberant, there’s plenty of exciting content heading to both the big and small screen to justify their excitement. Between now and the end of October we’re getting the Candyman reboot, The Haunting of Bly Manor, the continued first season of Lovecraft Country and the first four entries in Amazon’s Welcome to the Blumhouse series, along with the countless classics that always get revisited around this time of year.

Admittedly, there hasn’t been a whole lot of good news to come out of 2020 so far, and the upcoming deluge of horror titles might not even be as terrifying as the things that you’ll see happening outside your front door, but at least Halloween gives people the opportunity to embrace the outlandish and throw up the decorations to celebrate something for a change.

