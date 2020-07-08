Home / movies

Halloween Fans Conflicted Over Disappointing Delay News But Epic Teaser

By 8 mins ago
This afternoon brought some disappointing but not unexpected news, as Blumhouse officially pushed back Halloween Kills until next year. The sequel to 2018’s Halloween rebootquel was supposed to come this October, before Halloween Ends followed in 2021. Now, thanks to the continued issues with going to theaters in the current health climate, Kills is coming in 2021 and Ends in 2022.

To make up for the bad news, though, the first teaser for the movie was also unleashed online. It takes the form of a clip from the start of the sequel that picks up where we left the Strode women, revealing how Michael Myers escapes his apparent death at the end of the last one. Halloween fans are somewhat conflicted, then, because they’re downhearted about the delay but hyped by the teaser.

Some are handling it better than others, and some are just focusing on the positives. Good for them.

Others are completely on board with the delay and are excited to see it in 2021.

Old school followers of the franchise know how important the full cinematic experience is, so they’re prepared to wait.

Others are hoping that Blumhouse will continue to keep us hyped by dropping some more new footage and behind-the-scenes material.

On the other hand, some are really not handling the delay well at all.

A few think the reveal of the trailer was just cruel and rubbed the extended wait in their faces.

Others just couldn’t get excited knowing it’s not coming anytime soon. One person even pitched a streaming release instead.

Anyone else not feeling good?

Here’s a neat upshot of the delay, though. One fan noticed that 2021 is actually the perfect year for Halloween Kills, the latest Halloween 2, to release as it’ll be 40 years since the original Halloween II came out in 1981.

Halloween Kills has been pushed back by a whole year and is now scheduled to stalk its way into cinemas on October 15th, 2021. Let us know how you’re coping with this news though in the comments section down below.

