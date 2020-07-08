Halloween Kills And Halloween Ends Get Hit With A 1-Year Delay

Halloween Kills will no longer be arriving in cinemas this October and has had its release date pushed back by a whole year. Horror fans have been waiting patiently for Blumhouse to make an official announcement about whether the hotly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 reboot would land this year or not, and unfortunately, this afternoon brought some disappointing but not totally unexpected news.

The announcement of the delay comes from Halloween‘s creator himself, John Carpenter, who’s still heavily involved with the Blumhouse movies as both producer and composer. “I know you all have been looking forward to an update on the status of Halloween Kills,” Carpenter wrote on Twitter.

Attached to his tweet was a letter signed by himself and director David Gordon Green, in which the filmmakers reveal that they’ve made the difficult decision to push back the movie’s release as they feel dropping it in October 2020 may have resulted in a “compromised theatrical experience.”

I know you all have been looking forward to an update on the status of "Halloween Kills". Here it is: pic.twitter.com/EWivyipYgR — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) July 8, 2020

9 New Halloween Photos Creep Online 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

To make up for the sad news, Carpenter also revealed our first proper bit of footage from the sequel in a follow-up tweet. Seen up above, it takes the form of a 30-second clip presumably from the start of the film that picks up right where the last one left off.

The footage sees Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) recuperating from their hellish Halloween in the back of a truck, as per where we last see them. Fire engines then pass them, heading in the direction of Laurie’s burning home, which they had managed to trap Michael Myers inside. Laurie is distraught to see that they might undo her efforts to destroy her tormentor once and for all, screaming “Let him burn!” A shot of Michael then tells us that her wish won’t come true.

Halloween Kills will now be reaching cinemas on October 15th, 2021, with Halloween Kills following on October 14th, 2022.