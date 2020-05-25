Adam Sandler’s Newest Movie Is Now On Netflix And Viewers Are Loving It

It’s not too much of a stretch to say that Adam Sandler is one of the most divisive personalities in modern-day Hollywood. His films often pull in big numbers at the box office and find themselves with millions of viewers if they’re Netflix exclusives, but his lowbrow comedic efforts are almost always savaged by critics.

That being said, he’s more than capable of venturing outside of his comfort zone to deliver strong dramatic performances, just like he did in the recent Uncut Gems, with many even predicting during awards season that he could end up with a Best Actor Oscar nod. Of course, that didn’t happen, but Sandler did some absolutely terrific work in the movie and now that it’s landed on Netflix, it seems subscribers just can’t get enough of it.

Whether they’re discovering it for the first time or catching it again after seeing it in theaters last year, tons of viewers have taken to Twitter to express their excitement and love for Uncut Gems and in particular, Sandler’s performance. And below, you can see just a sample of what they’re saying:

Uncut gems is on Netflix lets gooo — Polite Boy @ RE7 & Uncharted: GA (@PoliteBoyy) May 25, 2020

Uncut Gems on Netflix pic.twitter.com/V5zflRqlIY — Cup Of Joe (@joeyc1234) May 25, 2020

Uncut Gems is a really good movie, especially if you like to bet like me lol — Vino (@RobVisionz) May 25, 2020

Uncut Gems is now on Netflix. Highly recommend. It’s in my top 2 movies of last year — Ian (@IanMcq87) May 25, 2020

Uncut Gems is wild as fuck. That was one hell of a thriller I just watched 😶 — Raymundo (@OchoSSB) May 25, 2020

Uncut Gems is on Netflix! It’s one of my favorite films of 2019. This film shows how Adam Sandler can kill a drama performance 🔥 — 🃏 (@thecalero) May 25, 2020

this movie uncut gems… 🔥🔥🔥 — fuck.sol (@sol_fuck) May 25, 2020

Uncut gems is on Netflix. If you have not seen it please do — michael giordano (@mghockey23) May 25, 2020

#UncutGems I've been waiting for this movie and man was it crazy! Loved it. @AdamSandler was awesome! — 💜🖤 L 💜🖤 (@purpleperson71) May 25, 2020

THEY FINALLY PUT UNCUT GEMS ON NETFLIX THANK YOU GODDDDD — A-A-RON (@_aaronpaz1) May 25, 2020

They put Uncut Gems on Netflix watch that shit now — THA GREAT BEAR 🧸𓋹 (@AzeemBearnard) May 25, 2020

For those who haven't had the chance, #UncutGems is on Netflix now! Easily one of my favorite 2019 movies & Sandler's best performance. — m. (@axap_exxxquire) May 25, 2020

Indeed, as you can see, everyone’s buzzing over Uncut Gems and if you haven’t yet watched it, you’d be wise to catch it on Netflix now that it’s available. It’s a far, far cry from Sandler’s typical fare, to be sure, but as we mentioned above, it more than proves that he can handle serious, weighty dramatic material and turn in fantastic performances when he wants to.

Tell us, though, did you already catch Adam Sandler‘s latest effort when it hit theaters last year? And if so, were you as impressed with it as the critics were? Sound off below and give us your thoughts.