Adam Warlock Rumored To Appear In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy are one of the most popular teams in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now and fans are eagerly awaiting director James Gunn’s next addition to the series with Vol. 3 expected to launch in 2023.

While the film is still quite a distance away, rumors have already begun circulating regarding what will take place in the film and who will appear. According to a report, casting has begun and the film will introduce a highly anticipated character to the Guardians fold.

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel has begun the process of casting for the upcoming third film and they will be bringing in the character of Adam Warlock for the very first time.

I hear Vol. 3 already casting — RPK (@RPK_NEWS1) September 23, 2021

I hear Adam Warlock is really in the movie — RPK (@RPK_NEWS1) September 23, 2021

These rumors would fall in line with the post-credit scene fans saw at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. During this scene, we see a cocoon in the position of the Sovereign as their leader Ayesha calls the person inside Adam. Since then fans have been convinced that Adam Warlock will be coming in the future and if this is the case, he could be one of the strongest characters in the MCU.

The appearance of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 if true would likely be in a villainous role, however, nothing has been confirmed of this and the film is still in the very early stages of development.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to launch May 5, 2023, if no delays are suffered in the interim.