Adam Warlock Rumored To Debut Before Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

After years of speculation, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, who was teased in one of the many credits scenes that ended the last installment. Speculation had run rampant for years about the identity of the actor who would ultimately land the role, but The Maze Runner star’s name wasn’t one that ever really came up.

That’s not to say he won’t be solid choice, with the 28 year-old having proven himself capable of diving into almost any genre that comes his way, while writer and director James Gunn has barely put a foot wrong when it comes to populating the ensembles of his irreverent intergalactic adventures.

Adam Warlock is the first major addition to Vol. 3, but could he show up before then? As per ComicBook, it definitely can’t be ruled out. In fact, there are two or maybe even three upcoming projects that could lay the groundwork for the fan favorite’s eventual full-blown introduction as one of the Guardians threequel’s heaviest hitters.

Star-Lord and the gang will appear in next summer’s Thor: Love and Thunder, while their Disney Plus Holiday Special will premiere during 2022’s festive season. Secret Invasion is also poised to revolve around visitors from beyond the stars, so Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may not be our first time seeing Poulter in action.