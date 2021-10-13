Marvel’s Agent Coulson Actor Clark Gregg Reacts To Adam Warlock Casting

Another voice from the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe is giving praise for the casting of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

None other than Agent Phil Coulson himself, actor Clark Gregg, exclaimed his joy over the decision, in a response Tweet to writer/director James Gunn’s official announcement yesterday.

FINALLY!!!! (squeeeeee) — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) October 12, 2021

We first encounter Coulson as S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury’s right-hand man in the original Iron Man from 2008, with subsequent appearances in a number of other Marvel movies and TV shows in the MCU.

The news of Poulter as Warlock has overjoyed fans, despite people lobbying for years for Zac Efron to take on the role.

The fan-favorite character was first teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and created by Ayesha as “the perfect sovereign” to destroy the Guardians.

Though it may seem an unusual casting decision by some, Poulter’s acting chops have been proven in a number of big-name films like Midsommar, The Maze Runner series, We’re The Millers, and Netflix’s choose-your-own thriller Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

He’s been optimistically compared to other casting decisions that seemed unusual at the time but have since stood the test of time as some of the best comic book character portrayals of all time: such as Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight, Michael Keaton’s titular role in the film Batman, and even fellow MCU alumnus, Robert Downy Jr.’s Iron Man.

We’ll have to see how it all shakes out when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th, 2023.