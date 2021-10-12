Fans Are Overjoyed To See Will Poulter As Adam Warlock
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has confirmed its casting of actor Will Poulter as fan-favorite character Adam Warlock, the Twittersphere is going absolutely bonkers over the casting choice.
While director James Gunn and the rest of the production team are still keeping the finer details of Warlock’s involvement and the overall plot of the film close to the chest, there are some clues we can glean from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s end credits tease.
Adam Warlock is “the perfect sovereign,” created by Ayesha to obliterate the Guardians of the Galaxy, played by Elizabeth Debicki. In the end credits scene, Ayesha is talking to a chambermaid and revealing Warlock.
Since end credits scenes are usually a good indicator of some of the major narrative directions future installments of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies take, we can probably assume the upcoming film will involve Ayesha trying to hunt down the Guardians. And people are already imagining the interactions between Warlock and the Guardians crew, check some of the Twitter reactions out below:
Sorry, Zach Efron fans. But we’re getting the Adam Warlock we didn’t know we deserved.
Poulter’s acting chops seem up to snuff.
Some of us still can’t get over Poulter’s perfect Halloween costume.
Let’s give Poulter a chance. Remember what they said about Heath Ledger?
Poulter has appeared in a number of big-name films, from Midsommar to The Maze Runner series to We’re The Millers. He was also supposed to play Pennywise in the recent 2017 It revival but it fell through due to scheduling conflicts. We’re looking forward to Poulter’s turn as Adam Warlock when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in 2023.