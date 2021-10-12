Fans Are Overjoyed To See Will Poulter As Adam Warlock

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has confirmed its casting of actor Will Poulter as fan-favorite character Adam Warlock, the Twittersphere is going absolutely bonkers over the casting choice.

While director James Gunn and the rest of the production team are still keeping the finer details of Warlock’s involvement and the overall plot of the film close to the chest, there are some clues we can glean from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s end credits tease.

Adam Warlock is “the perfect sovereign,” created by Ayesha to obliterate the Guardians of the Galaxy, played by Elizabeth Debicki. In the end credits scene, Ayesha is talking to a chambermaid and revealing Warlock.

Since end credits scenes are usually a good indicator of some of the major narrative directions future installments of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies take, we can probably assume the upcoming film will involve Ayesha trying to hunt down the Guardians. And people are already imagining the interactions between Warlock and the Guardians crew, check some of the Twitter reactions out below:

How Adam Warlock be looking at Star-Lord when he hit him with them dollar store blasters pic.twitter.com/et2Djmzm3l — 🕷Zack🎃 (@TheTechJacket) October 11, 2021

Sorry, Zach Efron fans. But we’re getting the Adam Warlock we didn’t know we deserved.

Marvel while everyone was telling them to cast Zac Efron as Adam Warlock for four years pic.twitter.com/HfEj10gVDa — John Andersen (@AndersenJA) October 12, 2021

Poulter’s acting chops seem up to snuff.

I'm actually kinda glad they didn't cast a Zac Efron and went against type. Will Poulter seems like a dedicated actor and he'll probably do a great job as Adam Warlock. pic.twitter.com/kYrPcLNFaV — Sweeny (@StarlordSweeny) October 11, 2021

Some of us still can’t get over Poulter’s perfect Halloween costume.

Can't believe the kid from toy story is going to be Adam warlock pic.twitter.com/WB8t0ML5D9 — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) October 11, 2021

Let’s give Poulter a chance. Remember what they said about Heath Ledger?

Sometimes the most unexpected casting choices for comic book movies are the most GOATED, so don’t hate on Will Poulter for playing Adam Warlock. He’s a great actor and I always want great actors for these roles. The most recent example being Robert Pattinson as THE BATMAN pic.twitter.com/ltvp9xhIRL — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) October 11, 2021

Poulter has appeared in a number of big-name films, from Midsommar to The Maze Runner series to We’re The Millers. He was also supposed to play Pennywise in the recent 2017 It revival but it fell through due to scheduling conflicts. We’re looking forward to Poulter’s turn as Adam Warlock when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in 2023.