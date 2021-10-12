Zac Efron Trends After Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Casts Adam Warlock
Zac Efron has been finding himself linked to a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, and one part that kept cropping up was that of Adam Warlock, who everybody’s been expecting to show up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 since the last chapter teased his arrival in one of its many credits scenes.
There were even reports making the rounds that he’d been offered the gig, which were swiftly debunked in hilarious fashion by James Gunn and Seth Rogen. Shortly after rumors began circulating online, Will Poulter was confirmed to be playing the character in the hotly-anticipated threequel, but that hasn’t kept Efron’s name out of the conversation.
As you can see below, the actor began trending on social media shortly after Poulter’s involvement became official, and it appears as though some fans aren’t too happy that he didn’t land the part.
Poulter is a tremendous actor with a diverse filmography covering a huge number of genres on both film and television, while Gunn’s casting has largely been impeccable throughout his entire career, so those mourning the loss of Efron will almost certainly be won over by the Adam Warlock they’re getting when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters in May 2023.