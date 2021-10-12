Zac Efron Trends After Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Casts Adam Warlock

Zac Efron has been finding himself linked to a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, and one part that kept cropping up was that of Adam Warlock, who everybody’s been expecting to show up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 since the last chapter teased his arrival in one of its many credits scenes.

There were even reports making the rounds that he’d been offered the gig, which were swiftly debunked in hilarious fashion by James Gunn and Seth Rogen. Shortly after rumors began circulating online, Will Poulter was confirmed to be playing the character in the hotly-anticipated threequel, but that hasn’t kept Efron’s name out of the conversation.

As you can see below, the actor began trending on social media shortly after Poulter’s involvement became official, and it appears as though some fans aren’t too happy that he didn’t land the part.

I'm actually kinda glad they didn't cast a Zac Efron and went against type. Will Poulter seems like a dedicated actor and he'll probably do a great job as Adam Warlock. pic.twitter.com/kYrPcLNFaV — Sweeny (@StarlordSweeny) October 11, 2021

The Zac Efron as Johnny Storm fancasters are back pic.twitter.com/Y1CKTyxrqU — Crimzin (@Crimzin15) October 11, 2021

Of all people, did not expect Will Poulter. I would have assumed Zac Efron perhaps. But that's the fun about these castings, the unexpected nine times out of ten are better than what you imagine. https://t.co/iXhbV9icie — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) October 11, 2021

I know Zac Efron was long rumored. However Will Poulter – I kind of see it. https://t.co/TEAoQomJBL — Marquis Belton (@THEREELMARQUIS) October 12, 2021

Here's How Zac Efron Could Look As Adam Warlock In Guardians Vol. 3 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Does anyone remember rumors about Zac Efron and Garrett Hedlund possibly signing on as Adam Warlock back then? — Fitz (@GreatLionsby) October 12, 2021

Poulter is a tremendous actor with a diverse filmography covering a huge number of genres on both film and television, while Gunn’s casting has largely been impeccable throughout his entire career, so those mourning the loss of Efron will almost certainly be won over by the Adam Warlock they’re getting when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters in May 2023.