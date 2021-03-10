After what feels like an eternity, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally starting to come together behind the scenes, and it’s ironic that James Gunn initially losing his job is what set the project back so long in the first place.

The filmmaker was fired by Disney after some old tweets from a decade ago resurfaced, leading to a massive backlash from both fans and the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, with Dave Bautista in particular defending Gunn to the hilt. In the interim, the director jumped ship to the DCEU and took charge of The Suicide Squad, and had such a great time that he’s currently overseeing the HBO Max spinoff for John Cena’s Peacemaker.

However, the MCU’s band of cosmic misfits are poised to return in the very near future, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 tentatively penciled in to start production before the year is out, in order to hit theaters around the summer of 2023. Obviously, Gunn has had his hands full with superhero cinema’s other troupe of antiheroes, so it could be a while yet before we get some official plot and/or casting details.

Here's How Zac Efron Could Look As Adam Warlock In Guardians Vol. 3 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That being said, everyone’s expecting Adam Warlock to show up, given that he was teased during Vol. 2‘s post-credits scene by Elizabeth Debicki’s Sovereign High Priestess Ayesha. A new report claimed that the recruitment process for the role was underway with a Caucasian ‘Zac Efron-type’ around 30 years old being sought, but Gunn has since moved to debunk the story by saying casting hasn’t started yet.

The rumor may have been denied by the director himself, but it’s still very safe to assume that we’re going to see Adam Warlock finally make his MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, even if the search has yet to officially begin.