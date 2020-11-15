Netflix Added 38 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Netflix added a load of new titles this past week, and just in case you missed some of the highlights, here’s the complete list of every fresh addition to the streaming service that arrived in the last several days. In total, there were 38 movies and TV shows dropped into to the library from Monday, November 9th to Sunday, November 15th.

Of the new films, there were a bunch of Christmas pics as Netflix has started to roll out its holiday season material. This included original production Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and 1954’s festive classic White Christmas. Family audiences, meanwhile, have animated sequel Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 to enjoy, while horror fans may want to check out the 2008 Prom Night remake. Last but not least, action/superhero lovers can flip on V for Vendetta for an obligatory November rewatch.

Here’s everything that dropped on Netflix this week:

20 New Movies

A Very Country Christmas (2017)

A Very Special Love (2008)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

First Love (2018)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti (2020)

Hometown Holiday (2018)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) Netflix Original

Killer Cove (Fear Bay) (2019)

Ludo (2020) Netflix Original

Memories of a Teenager (2019)

Prom Night (2008)

Scandal in Sorrento (1955)

The Beginning of Life 2: Outside (2020)

The Life Ahead (2020) Netflix Original

The Sign of Venus (1955)

V for Vendetta (2005)

We Are All For The Fatherland (1979)

What We Wanted (2020) Netflix Original

White Christmas (1954)

18 New TV Series

A Lion in the House (Limited Series)

A Queen Is Born (Season 1) Netflix Original

American Horror Story (Season 9)

America’s Next Top Model (2 Seasons)

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 1) Netflix Original

Beyblade Burst Rise (Season 1)

Dash & Lily (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ethos (Season 1) Netflix Original

Graceful Friends (Season 1)

Masameer Classics (Season 3)

Polly Pocket (Season 2)

Survivor (2 Seasons)

The Crown (Season 4) Netflix Original

The Liberator (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Minions of Midas (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Trash Truck (Season 1) Netflix Original

Trial 4 (Season 1) Netflix Original

Undercover (Season 2) Netflix Original

Moving on to the new TV series, there were a huge amount of originals that went up, including a bunch of international shows like The Minions of Midas (Spain) and Ethos (Turkey) and must-see documentary/crime series like Trial 4 and Undercover season 2. Then there’s romantic show Dash & Lily, drag star contest A Queen is Born and let’s not forget the latest season of the site’s jewel in the crown – literally. Yes, The Crown season 4 debuted this Sunday.

So far, it’s earning just as many rave reviews as the past three outings, with critics praising Gillian Anderson’s turn as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the handling of the tragic Prince Charles/Princess Diana love story. Make sure to savor these 10 episodes, though, as the royal drama won’t be back on Netflix for another two years. And what a shame that is.